Female-only gym helping women get stronger and healthier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Newtonabbey female-only gym is transforming the way women approach fitness, providing a supportive space where they can build strength, lose weight, and improve their overall health. Run by experienced coach Marlaine Duffy, the gym specialises in small group training, ensuring every woman receives the guidance and encouragement she needs to succeed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over five years of strength training experience, Marlaine understands the challenges that many women face when it comes to prioritizing their health. Her gym is designed to offer a welcoming and motivating environment where women of all fitness levels can thrive.

“Our mission is to help women feel strong and confident in their bodies,” says Marlaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about losing weight; it’s about building strength, improving health, and creating a lifestyle that is sustainable.”

Marlaine Duffy - You Fitness

One of the key elements of the training approach at the gym is the emphasis on proper nutrition, particularly ensuring that women consume adequate protein to support their fitness goals. Alongside structured workouts, members receive nutritional guidance to help them fuel their bodies effectively.

Many members have seen incredible transformations, not just in their physical appearance but also in their confidence and overall well-being. The supportive community atmosphere helps women stay committed and motivated.