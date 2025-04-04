Female-only gym helping women get stronger and healthier

By Marlaine Duffy
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Newtonabbey female-only gym is transforming the way women approach fitness, providing a supportive space where they can build strength, lose weight, and improve their overall health. Run by experienced coach Marlaine Duffy, the gym specialises in small group training, ensuring every woman receives the guidance and encouragement she needs to succeed.

With over five years of strength training experience, Marlaine understands the challenges that many women face when it comes to prioritizing their health. Her gym is designed to offer a welcoming and motivating environment where women of all fitness levels can thrive.

“Our mission is to help women feel strong and confident in their bodies,” says Marlaine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s not just about losing weight; it’s about building strength, improving health, and creating a lifestyle that is sustainable.”

Marlaine Duffy - You FitnessMarlaine Duffy - You Fitness
Marlaine Duffy - You Fitness

One of the key elements of the training approach at the gym is the emphasis on proper nutrition, particularly ensuring that women consume adequate protein to support their fitness goals. Alongside structured workouts, members receive nutritional guidance to help them fuel their bodies effectively.

Many members have seen incredible transformations, not just in their physical appearance but also in their confidence and overall well-being. The supportive community atmosphere helps women stay committed and motivated.

To celebrate the success of the gym and encourage more women to embark on their fitness journey, Marlaine is inviting local women to try a free introductory session.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice