The former Cliftonville defender took charge after Paddy McLaughlin's exit to Derry City and he has steered the Reds into Saturday's European play-off final against Glentoran.

The north Belfast side secured their spot in the decider after beating Coleraine at Solitude as Ryan Curran and Ronan Doherty netted first-half goals against the Bannsiders.

Coleraine pulled a goal back through Matthew Shevlin’s header with around twenty minutes remaining but the hosts held firm to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Declan O'Hara celebrates after the Reds' 2-1 win against Coleraine at Solitude

When asked how he has found life as manager, O'Hara had a very simple answer.

“It’s been madness," he said.

“When the club asked me I was never for knocking them back.

“To be quite honest, my main objective is to get the club into Europe and I still have a chance to do that.

“God help the next manager whoever it is because it’s full-time and you’re constantly thinking.

“I’m here now and whatever happens happens.

“Everybody who knows me and knows who I am, will know I’m a Cliftonville man.

“I’ll do anything for them and they’ve asked me to step in for these four games.

“It’s down to the staff as well who have been excellent, they’ve worked hard and it showed tonight."

There were also a few familiar faces accompanying O’Hara in the dugout as two former Cliftonville defenders helped lend their support.

“I brought Marc Smyth in as he works for the club and Davy McAlinden is someone who I’ve known for a long time and played with,” he continued.

“They’ve been excellent over the last ten days.

“I know the information they’ve given our boys has been top notch and there’s been a lot of hours put in by the staff.

“Brendan Lynch who works with our Ladies team has come in and helped us also.

“It’s about getting people around you and they’ve been excellent.”

O'Hara conceded that the Cliftonville players found things mentally difficult after seeing their title and Irish Cup pursuit coming to an end but was full of praise for their response in edging out the Bannsiders.

“It is a mixture of both joy and relief,” he added.

“We were 2-0 up and in control of the game.

“We knew Coleraine were going to come at us as they’re a good side.

“At the full-time whistle I was delighted for the boys as they put so much work into that game.

“We have worked a lot over the last ten days on the training ground and they did what we asked of them and that’s all I can ask for.

“Our energy levels, our busyness on and off the ball were different class and I’m delighted for the players because we had been on a bad run.

“Six weeks ago we were challenging but we hit a blip and it was hard to get the boys up and motivated.