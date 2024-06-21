Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action Mental Health has been chosen as the new official charity partner for the NI Football League.

The new partnership kicks off next month with the NIFL Charity Shield to start the new season as Larne host Cliftonville at Inver Park on Friday 5 July (kick-off: 7.45pm).

With over 60 years of experience, Action Mental Health actively promotes the mental health and well- being of people in Northern Ireland and has emerged as the standard bearer to help to smash the stigma of mental illness for all sections of the community.

Gerard Lawlor, NI Football League Chief Executive said, “This partnership is hugely important to the league and we’re looking forward to starting the relationship in style with the Charity Shield match at Inver Park next month.”

“Supporting Mental health, particularly within players, staff, and supporters, is a massive priority. It’s important that not only can we continue to break the stigma, but through this new partnership we can offer valuable services for the benefit of our clubs and their supporters.”

Jonathan Smyth, Head of Communications and Fundraising said, “Action Mental Health is delighted to be appointed as the new charity partner for NIFL. We are looking forward to working alongside the league to help promote better mental health for players, staff and supporters. We also want ensure that people know how to get help, when they need it. As a local charity, we rely on the support of our local community to provide many of our services, so all funds raised through this partnership will be helping local people.”

The partnership will see tangible support and resources available to the NIFL football family, as well as dedicated fundraising at matches to help continue the vital services provided by Action Mental Health within the communities that many NIFL clubs are based.

NIFL would also like to thank the league’s outgoing main Charity Partner, White Ribbon NI for the invaluable support provided to the league over the past three seasons, the NI Football League will continue to work with and advocate for White Ribbon NI and continue the pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women and girls.