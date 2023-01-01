Currie recently described bringing the striker back to his parent club from Ards this month as “a goal from day one when I signed back as Portadown manager”.

However, Currie has now opted against the move and told Portadown’s website “having spoken to Adam he made it crystal clear that he did not want to return to the club and for me that’s the conversation over”.

Salley started the season with the Ports but former boss Paul Doolin signed off on an August loan exit for the forward, who the Shamrock Park club have stated “will leave Portadown at the conclusion of his contract at the end of this season”.

Adam Salley on the ball for Ards in Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw with Dundela

“Adam won’t be returning to the club,” said Currie. “We requested his return in the interests of the club to help us out of this dire situation, however, having spoken to Adam he made it crystal clear that he did not want to return to the club and for me that’s the conversation over.

“I don’t want anyone at this club who doesn’t want to be here, we need the opposite, we have other options and will pursue them.”

Salley played for Ards on Saturday in the Championship draw with Dundela.

The Ports sit bottom of the Premiership heading into hosting Dungannon Swifts on Monday in a crunch clash with the side holding a nine-point lead over Currie’s squad within the relegation zone.

Currie has, however, confirmed New Year business to improve his squad for the second half of the season.

Portadown have secured moves for Cathair Friel, Aaron Canning, Eoghan McCawl, Chris Rodgers and Lee Chapman.

Friel has left Coleraine on a loan deal, with the Bannsiders securing Eamon Fyfe from Dundela.

Coleraine have also confirmed a fresh three-and-a-half year contract for Josh Carson.

Monday’s Premiership programme will include a rescheduled game between Newry City and Glenavon following the postponement of the match on Friday due to a waterlogged pitch.