Andy Kerr MBE: Linfield pay tribute to 'wonderful character' as kitman for over 50 years passes away
Mr Kerr was a familiar face at Windsor Park as he served as the club's kitman for 53 years, working under 14 different managers.
He was made an honorary Vice President and was given life membership of the club upon his retirement in 2020.
Paying tribute to one of their own, Linfield manager David Healy explained how Mr Kerr always gave him "guidance" during his early days in charge.
He added: “We were delighted to see Andy in our dressing room on Friday night down at Ballymena like the old days. Laughing, joking and enjoying being around his Linfield family.
"A proud man, a Linfield man to the end and we as a football club should celebrate what he has given in terms of 50 years service. Rest easy wee man."
Mr Kerr’s brother Jim was a former chairman at the Blues and the current incumbent of the role Roy McGivern, labelled Andy as “a wonderful character”.
“I am aware that he also helped out with many of our other teams at the club and he accompanied us to Flanders with the Linfield Academy on a number of our memorable pilgrimages to remember the Linfield Fallen,” he said.
Andy also served in the Forces himself and he was such a wonderful character to have around the club.
“He remained a loyal supporter and regular visitor to Windsor Park in recent times and he will be sorely missed by everyone at the club.”
The club’s Head of Youth Academy Glenn Ferguson labelled Mr Kerr as “an absolute Linfield Legend.”