Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield boss David Healy believes Saturday's win at the Coleraine Showgrounds was arguably their best performance of the season so far.

The league leaders were clinical in front of goal and put in a commanding display as three first-half goals killed the contest on the Ballycastle Road.

The Blues threatened inside the opening minute and that set the tone as they took the lead midway through the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pass from Matthew Fitzpatrick teed up Joel Cooper and the winger made no mistake with a crisp finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Cooper celebrates after netting Linfield's opener at the Coleraine Showgrounds

On 25 minutes, it was 2-0 as Kirk Millar's corner kick went directly into the net as Coleraine stopper Rory Brown failed to keep the ball out.

Just before the half-time whistle, the travelling supporters had a third goal of the afternoon to celebrate as a devastating counter-attack finished with Kyle McClean finding the back of the net.

Coleraine never looked like finding their way back into the contest after the break, with Cooper twice going close to make the scoreline even more comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy said: "I think for large periods of the game that is probably as best as we've played.

"In the first half we put pressure on and put a bit of a squeeze on because we knew the way Coleraine would want to play.

"We got a bit of joy and credit to the players. We were ruthless when we needed to be.

"It's as good as we've been down here. But again we won 3-0 here early last season then lost 3-0 later in the season, so it's one of those venues where you certainly need to keep your wits about you especially in the second half even with being 3-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important you get your goals when you are on top. There were times last week against Carrick when we weren't quite at it but we found a way.

"Coleraine have really good players and I've no doubt that once they gel and find their rhythm they will be fine. The full-time side of things does take that bit longer. I've been there and I know the transition can be a challenge.

"With the players they have and the ability they have I've no doubt they will be much better in the next couple of months once everybody assesses the league having played everyone once."

Coleraine’s best opportunity to get back into the game arrived just before Linfield’s third goal as Matthew Shevlin’s header clipped the inside of the post before being cleared to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy stated the importance of that moment and how they elected to switch the end in which they usually shoot towards before kick-off.

"I couldn't believe that chance from Shevlin didn't go in. Credit to Shieldsy and I think Scot Whiteside, they got their bodies in there.

"It was important we found a way to keep them out and keep it 2-0 as they were shooting down into the Railway End.