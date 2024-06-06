Ballymena sign Josh Carson from derby rivals Coleraine as midfielder brings an end to a seven-year spell on the Ballycastle Road
The former Northern Ireland international makes the move from derby rivals Coleraine after he was asked to be placed on the transfer list after negotiations over a new deal broke down.
Carson was offered terms by the Bannsiders to go full-time but the offer wasn’t seemed suitable for the ex-York City and Linfield ace as he makes the move to Warden Street.
During his time on the Ballycastle Road, Carson would make 262 appearances – scoring 32 times – and lifted the Irish Cup and League Cup, as well as feature in Europe on numerous occasions.
However, he now joins Jack O’Mahony, Joe Moore and Caolan Loughran in signing for the Sky Blues next season.
United have lost Scot Whiteside (Linfield) and Steven McCullough (Portadown) after surviving relegation at the end of the last campaign.
