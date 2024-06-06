Josh Carson has made the switch from Coleraine to derby rivals Ballymena United

Ballymena United have completed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window by landing the services of Josh Carson.

The former Northern Ireland international makes the move from derby rivals Coleraine after he was asked to be placed on the transfer list after negotiations over a new deal broke down.

Carson was offered terms by the Bannsiders to go full-time but the offer wasn’t seemed suitable for the ex-York City and Linfield ace as he makes the move to Warden Street.

During his time on the Ballycastle Road, Carson would make 262 appearances – scoring 32 times – and lifted the Irish Cup and League Cup, as well as feature in Europe on numerous occasions.

However, he now joins Jack O’Mahony, Joe Moore and Caolan Loughran in signing for the Sky Blues next season.