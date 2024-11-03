Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin offered an apology to the club’s supporters after a 3-0 home defeat to Portadown on Friday night.

The visitors left Warden Street with all three points after three goals in quick succession shocked a stunned Ballymena as Josh Ukek, Ryan Mayse and Eamon Fyfe all found the back of the net.

It marks three successive defeats in the Premiership for Ballymena and Ervin told the club’s media channels that the performance on Friday night was not good enough.

He quipped: "It's extremely disappointing and a poor night.

"I think I owe the fans an apology because that simply was not good enough and on my head be it.

"It's been a frustrating couple of games and you're looking to respond at home and we fell flat on our face.

"There's no point buttering it up and trying to make excuses...from start to finish it wasn't good enough.

"We came out in the second-half and we gave it a good go for a 15-minute period, but once we conceded the first goal, we collapsed.”

The Braidmen take a break from the Premiership on Tuesday night as they welcome Championship side Ards to The Showgrounds in the second round of the BetMcLean Cup.

Ervin remarked that his side will need to up their performance levels if they are to ensure their passage through to the next round.

"It's going to be a difficult game,” he stressed.

"Tuesday night can't come quick enough. I'll hurt over the weekend and I'll have a lot of thinking to do.

"We need to pick a team that's going to progress into the next round of the cup but it's going to be a difficult game as Ards are a good side and in a good run of form.