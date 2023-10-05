Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Feeney's men put in a spirited performance in Tuesday night's BetMcLean Cup tie against Coleraine as a late penalty from Ben Arthurs sent the game into extra-time after Matthew Shevlin opened the scoring for the hosts.

However, the Bannsiders would land the killer blow in the first half of extra-time through Lee Lynch's superb effort to keep their hopes of reaching a fourth successive final alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite going toe-to-toe with their Premiership counterparts, Feeney knows they still have a long way to go to give their supporters a taste of top flight football once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bangor manager Lee Feeney was proud of his players after their spirited performance in the BetMcLean Cup defeat to Coleraine on Tuesday night

"We're not naive because we know if we played Coleraine ten more times they'd beat us ten more times," he said.

"We knew it was a one-off game and we emptied the tanks and gave everything.

"We have to really recover on Thursday now as we've a big league game against Annagh on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't really have depth in our squad where we can rotate as much as I would like to.

"We wanted to come here and compete and earn a bit of respect and I think we did that.

"This is where we want to be long term, but it's not going to happen overnight, it's going to take small steps.

"Bangor is a very good club with a very good support, you could see the support they brought here tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have been doing that all season. We have another big support up in Dergview on Saturday, which is another long trip for us.

"We have to give them something to come and watch and entertain them.

"Every game we've played this season we've given them a reason to come and watch.

"We mention it all the time in team talks, and the players do that, they give everything they have and fight to the end."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeney hailed the performance of veteran stopper James Taylor between the sticks as he thwarted Coleraine on several occasions at The Showgrounds.

He believes having the ex-Glenavon stopper on the books, as well as veteran striker Michael Halliday helps to provide a "father figure" to his young side.

"We've been playing alright. We lost our first game in seven in the championship last week," he added.

"We're a very young side, I think the oldest in our back three is 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're only learning. There are a lot of our boys who have never played men's football before and they've been doing well this season.

"This is a great experience for them.

"I'm proud but I'm not surprised.

"James has been super for us this season.

"We are a very young side, then we've James who is 37 and he shows his class and experience.

"He's a big, big personality and character.

"He had a super game but he loves to entertain as well.

"James and Michael Halliday put the average age up a bit.

"I think the oldest after that is maybe Ben Arthurs, who's about 24 or 25.

"But you need that balance and they are father figures on the pitch.