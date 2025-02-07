Liverpool defender Conor Bradley says hearing his name being sung by supporters still "blows his mind" after the Reds secured their passage through to the Carabao Cup final.

Arne Slot's side recovered from a one-goal deficit in the first-leg to reach the decider after an emphatic 4-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

The Northern Ireland international was handed a starting berth for the contest after regular right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured due to injury.

The success for Liverpool means the holders will face Newcastle United in the final next month – with Bradley paying special praise to the Reds supporters for their backing.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mate Conor Bradley during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final, second leg match at Anfield

"It still blows my mind, I think it’ll blow my mind my whole career that I’m at this football club," Bradley told Liverpool's official website.

"It’s so special and I’m so thankful for all the fans for all the support they give not only me but the whole team. It’s obviously a special place to play football.

"Obviously we knew it was going to be a tough game and we’re just really glad to get the 4-0 win and get through to the final.

"Newcastle are a really good team, especially at the minute they’re playing some really good football. I watched them [on Wednesday night] and they were very good against Arsenal.

"So we know it’ll be a tough game but we’re really looking forward to it and hopefully we can bring another trophy back home to Liverpool."

Slot’s men are still in the hunt for three other trophies as they sit at the top of the Premier League, have secured their passage through in the Champions League and face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday.

However, Bradley warned that they won’t get ahead of themselves, saying: “We’ve just got to park this now and focus back on the FA Cup this weekend and then the league again.

"We’ve just got to keep trying to win every game that we play and keep putting in good performances. Hopefully we can do that.