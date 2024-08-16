Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers claimed his club had no option but to shut out Rangers fans after their rivals failed to keep their side of the bargain.

There will again be no away supporters at Celtic Park on September 1 and for Rangers’ home match on January 2 despite an agreement, brokered in talks with the Scottish Professional Football League in March, for visiting allocations of about five per cent.

Fresh talks between both clubs and the SPFL reaffirmed that commitment beyond those two matches but Rangers had previously claimed they were “taking all steps towards fulfilling that agreement” before New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with Philippe Clement’s team playing at Hampden Park amid ongoing delays to renovations of the Copland Road stand at Ibrox, Celtic were unconvinced that the Broomloan end would be ready to accommodate their fans in January and decided not to offer Rangers tickets for their home match.

There will be no away supporters at Celtic Park for the first Old Firm derby of the season on September 1 and for Rangers’ home match against their bitter rivals on January 2

Rodgers declared he was “disappointed for both sets of fans” and added: “Listen, it’s not complicated. I believe there was an agreement in place to carry out works to ensure that it’s in place for both sets of supporters to come.

“Celtic have been working on that for a number of months. I know that and I know the work that has gone into it and the investment to ensure that everything was right for this fixture.

“But you can only do that if the agreement is upheld with both. So if we can’t guarantee that, then sadly we aren’t able to open the gates for the away support for this one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disagreements over away allocations surfaced in 2018 when Rangers tore up the long-standing convention that saw about 7,500 fans travel across the city on derby days and reduced that figure to around 10 per cent of that total. Inevitably, Celtic followed suit.

The situation developed that neither club accepted tickets for each other’s grounds for safety reasons and the SPFL became involved after Celtic refused Rangers’ allocation request for the December 30 game last year.

When asked if Celtic could have taken it in good faith that Rangers would do the required safety work by the end of the year, Rodgers said: “I think the board have made a really, really good decision. The club’s job is to protect the support and if there’s not that guarantee that come the second fixture then…. I think it’s really logical that you wouldn’t reciprocate.

“So Celtic have played their part in what they were asked to do. And again, I go back, nothing of this was Celtic’s issue. Nothing. When you go back to when this all started, it’s nothing to do with Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Celtic gets dragged into this as being a Celtic-Rangers thing. It’s not a Celtic-Rangers thing. This is a Rangers thing.

“So Celtic, when even they’re asked to have this agreement to make the stadium safe and everything else, we plough money into that, we do the works, which started months ago.

“And on both parties, it hasn’t been agreed. So it’s not complicated. It hasn’t been done.

“It’s not great faith if we allow Rangers supporters in and then we get to January and our own supporters can’t get in. It’s not good faith. The agreement hasn’t been upheld. So Celtic rightly have to defend their supporters and their club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And sadly, as I said, the Rangers supporters miss out on this game and Celtic in the return game. But let’s hope that after that we can then find a way to get the supporters in.”

The SPFL earlier confirmed an agreement remained for ticket allocations of about five per cent following the first two derbies “subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park”.

An SPFL spokesperson added: “The presence of away fans is a vital ingredient of the passion, drama and excitement that is the hallmark of the William Hill Premiership.

“We are pleased that Rangers and Celtic are committed to achieving the return of away supporters to their derby matches as soon as possible.”