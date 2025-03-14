Celtic v Rangers 'Old Firm' game to get tighter security before and after match

Rangers fans march to the ground ahead of the UEFA Europa League match at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night.

​Supporters from Northern Ireland travelling to this weekend’s ‘Old Firm’ game in Glasgow can expect tighter security with police given greater stop-and-search powers ahead of and after the match.

Police Scotland made the announcement on Friday ahead of the final clash of the Scottish Premiership season between Rangers and Celtic, claiming a "minority" of fans "seem intent on using the game as an excuse for violence and the use of weapons".

From 8am to 11.59pm on Sunday , police will be authorised to use powers provided under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

The powers will be in place in various parts of the east and west ends, as well as the south side of the city.

The legislation permits greater stop-and-search powers of pedestrians or those in cars, as well as allowing officers to require the removal of face coverings hiding people's identities.

The powers were most recently enacted in December ahead of the two sides meeting at Hampden Park in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Ahead of that game, videos on social media showed gangs of masked men running through Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre, with police saying missiles had been thrown at officers and a pub had been attacked.

The violence - which was condemned as "completely and utterly unacceptable" by First Minister John Swinney - has led to the powers being given to officers as away fans are due to return to the fixture on Sunday.

Around 2,500 Rangers fans are expected to be in attendance at Celtic Park in the city's east end after a deal was struck to improve safety arrangements when the rivals meet.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan , who will lead the police operation on Sunday, said: "Implementation of the Section 60 legislation is only undertaken when there is sufficient risk of serious disorder or violence.

"Unfortunately, this fixture attracts a minority of people who seem intent on using the game as an excuse for violence and the use of weapons.

"The disorder that took place before the fixture in December 2024 was completely unacceptable and we are still carrying out extensive investigations to identify those who were involved, with a number of people arrested.

"Attacks on genuine supporters, the public who can get innocently caught up in disorder, police officers or emergency workers who are there to help and protect will not be tolerated.

"Neither will the possession of offensive weapons or dangerous instruments, including pyrotechnics, or any attempt to evade justice by concealing one's identity."

Officers will "take all necessary action" to protect public safety, Mr Dolan warned.

He added: "The number of away supporters attending this fixture is significantly more than over recent years.

"We want the vast majority of football fans who just want to enjoy the game to do just that without the fear of disorder.