Ballymena United players celebrate after Joe Moore's late equaliser Glentoran at The Showgrounds

Ciaran Coll admits Glentoran let two points slip after Ballymena United salvaged a last-gasp draw in a dramatic finish at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

The men from east Belfast looked like banking another three Premiership points through Charlie Pattisson’s second-half opener as he found the back of the net after being picked out by a tremendous pass by Dan Amos.

Glentoran missed a big chance thereafter to secure the spoils when Nathaniel Ferris’ goal-bound shot was directed away by Daithi McCallion.

With only one goal in the game, Ballymena piled on the pressure in the last ten minutes and got their reward deep into stoppage time when Joe Moore managed to get the ball over the line after the post had initially denied Success.

Incredibly, Declan Devine’s men nearly walked away with all three points with virtually the last touch of the game as United ‘keeper Sean O’Neill produced heroics to deny Jonny Russell with a close-range header from a corner.

Whilst it wasn’t the result the Glens were looking for in the end, it means they are now 16 games unbeaten in all competitions and five points clear in second place.

Coll said: "It's definitely a sore one to take and I don't even know what time the goal went in.

"It's disappointing and two points dropped for us.

"They threw everything at us at the end, the kitchen sink and everything else...but to be fair our boys were excellent and dominated the game.

"We're just frustrated we are leaving without an extra two points.

"Every day we come in and work hard and it's a credit to the staff as well for giving us things to work on.

"It's working for us at the minute and hopefully that can continue.

"We have to put tonight's game to bed.

"We have to go in and recover for Friday night at Cliftonville first and foremost and then get ready for it.”

Coll reflected on his time at The Oval so far as he joined Ferris, Pattison, Shane McEleney and Joe Thomson in making the switch to Devine’s side in the January transfer window.

"Thankfully, I haven't lost a game yet,” he continued.

"It's been enjoyable every day since I've arrived and hopefully we can now stay unbeaten for the rest of the season.

"We have a final to look forward to as well, but we don't want to look far ahead and just look at the next game.

"Every game is like a cup final now for us and we go in with that mindset.

"All we have to do is just keep ticking them off and keep getting three points.”