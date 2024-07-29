Ciaron Harkin makes Coleraine return as midfielder joins the Bannsiders on loan from Derry City until Christmas
The 28-year-old previously played for the Bannsiders between January 2017 to January 2019, where he made 89 appearances before moving to Derry City.
Harkin's stay at The Showgrounds yielded an Irish Cup success in 2018, as well as competing on the European stage after he joined from Institute.
Known as ‘Jackie’, the tireless midfielder will be eager for game time after suffering two serious knee injuries during his time at The Brandywell.
Speaking about his arrival, Head Coach Dean Shiels said: “This is a brilliant bit of business to bring Ciaron in on loan.
"He is an incredibly gifted midfielder who knows what it takes to win trophies at this club and compete at a high level. It’s a pleasure to have Jackie join the squad.”
Harkin stated it is “a pleasure” to be back on the Ballycastle Road and that he is determined to hit the ground running ahead of the new campaign getting under way on August 10.
He added: “Some of my best footballing memories are of playing in front of the Coleraine faithful and I’m over the moon to be able to pull on the shirt once again.
"Thanks to Dean and the rest of the team for putting their faith in me and I can’t wait to show them what I can do.”
The Bannsiders have already completed deals this summer for Max Little, Cameron Stewart, Kyle McClelland, Dylan Boyle, Rhyss Campbell and Kirk McLaughlin as they enter full-time football.
