22-year-old Odumosu has joined the Reds as part of a cash-plus-player deal that allows Turner to join the League of Ireland side.

The shot stopper initially joined the north Belfast side on loan until January from St. Pat’s, before the agreement was extended until the end of the season.

However, Jim Magilton’s side have now get their hands on the ‘keeper on a permanent basis which will be a popular decision at Solitude.

Odumosu – who started his career at Dundalk before winning the First Division title with Drogheda United – has been in fine form for Jim Magilton’s side this season as he’s kept 12 clean sheet in 24 appearances for the Reds.

Odumosu is currently a Republic of Ireland U20 international and has recently been called-up to the U21 squad.

Meanwhile, Turner joined the Reds on loan from Aberdeen in 2021 before making the move permanent as he helped Cliftonville win the BetMcLean Cup against Coleraine.

Cliftonville have stated that whilst they are “disappointed to confirm Turner’s departure”, the Reds had received an offer that met contractual obligations.

Defender Luke Turner has left to join St Patrick's Athletic as part of the agreement

Turner scored five times in 123 appearances for Cliftonville and was named as the Premiership’s Young Player of the Year in 2022.

As well as securing Oduomosu’s services permanently, Cliftonville have brought in Shea Gordon as part of the deal that saw Chris Gallagher move to Larne in the opposition direction. Furthermore, midfielder Ben Wylie has also arrived at Solitude following a spell in Swedish football at Ytterhogdals IK.

There have been four other departures – excluding Gallagher and Turner – as Jack Berry has joined Lisburn Distillery on loan, Jamie McDonagh will spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Newry City, whilst Jamie Robinson has also left on loan to Ballymena United, with the Sky Blues also making Donal Rocks’ loan from Cliftonville into a permanent switch.