Coleraine boss Dean Shiels has bolstered his defensive options after signing London-born Charles Dunne from St Mirren.

The 31-year-old will join the Bannsiders pending international clearance.

Former Republic of Ireland U21 international Dunne made almost 100 appearances for St Mirren after joining the club following a four-year stint at Motherwell.

Ahead of Tuesday evening’s home Irish Premiership clash with Cliftonville at the Showgrounds, Shiels said: “Centre-back is a position we have been looking to add experience to help the younger players.

Defender Charles Dunne has joined Coleraine from St Mirren. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Charles is a commanding centre-back who has played at a really high level this season in the Scottish Premiership. He also possesses the experience to organise and communicate.

“He is good in possession and is very quick which are great qualities to have.

“We are delighted to welcome Charles to the club.”

Coleraine are currently ninth in the table and Shiels says the club’s focus is on making progress and striving to deliver European football next season.

“We have to show progress and that's what fans want to see,” he told the club’s official social media channels.

“This club has no divine right to win any trophy...we've won one league title in 100 years coming up now.

“We've turned part-time players full-time, which takes time.

“We're putting foundations in place...in the summer we'll improve again.

"There were always going to be uncertainties and inconsistencies this season (transition from part-time to full-time).

“We all want instant success, we all want better. We now have to look at how we respond (to Coleraine’s Irish Cup exit),” he added.

“We've lots to play for in regards to can we get into European play-offs? Can we give the fans European football next year and that's the target.

“We need some stability with the new signings bedding in...we will get there.

“This club will progress, we've massive ambitions.”

New signing Declan McManus scored on his debut in the Irish Cup defeat against Dungannon Swifts on Saturday and Shiels is confident there is plenty more to come.

“I know that he's going to get us goals...I've no doubts about that,” he said. “We just need to get people to settle in.