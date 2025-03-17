Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says the Bannsiders are "blessed" to have two natural centre-forwards as they aim to shoot-down Cliftonville's top-six chances this evening.

Shiels' men have relied on marksmen Declan McManus and Matthew Shevlin in the last two games to pick up four Premiership points against Glenavon and Larne.

McManus, who joined in the recent January transfer window from Welsh side The New Saints, came off the bench and netted a superb free-kick as Coleraine edged out Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

A week later, Shevlin repeated the trick as he scored within minutes of coming on in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Larne, taking him to 22 goals for the campaign in all competitions.

Matthew Shevlin shares the moment with Colerine supporters after scoring on Saturday against Larne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

When asked about the impact of his substitutions in recent weeks, Shiels said: “That’s what we wanted and the reaction we were after.

"We knew we would get that bounce from Matthew coming on and the same bounce from Declan last week.

"We are blessed to have two strikers and because we are playing so well in this current shape...it’s about us finding a way of getting them both into the team, which we will.

"It's a squad game, there's a lot of games coming up and we are going to need everyone.

"I thought we should have won the game at Larne...we’re deflated that we didn’t and it shows the mentality shift of where we’re at that we left the home of the champions feeling that way after a draw.

"We've got two other big games to come...but I'm really proud of the players and the effort they showed."

Coleraine know that two wins against Cliftonville and Portadown this week will cement their top-six status for the post-split fixtures.

A consistent run of form – which has yielded three wins and a draw from their last four games – has came at the perfect time for the north coast side.

In contrast, tonight’s opponents Cliftonville will be unable to qualify for the top-six if they lose at The Showgrounds.

Since lifting the BetMcLean Cup a couple of weeks ago, the Reds have lost back-to-back Premiership games against Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United, meaning they are on a last chance saloon for securing a berth in the upper half of the table.

With that in mind, Shiels is hoping that his players can bank an important three points in front of the home supporters this evening.

He added: "We've got really good momentum and there's a good feeling amongst the group.

"I sense that the mentality is there and coming in I looked at the players and they were disappointed on Saturday and that shows you where we're at.

"We can't dwell on this and we have to go again on Tuesday.

"The fans were brilliant and you could see they were giving the fans energy.

"The players were feeding off it and the fans believed and the players believed.

"We are disappointed for them heading home without the three points.