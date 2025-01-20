Rangers' Connor Barron (right) is looking forward to Thursday night's game against Manchester United in the Europa League

Connor Barron is looking forward to a “dream” Europa League occasion as Rangers prepare to face troubled Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Light Blues warmed up for the resumption of their European campaign with a 5-0 Scottish Gas Scottish Cup win over Highland League outfit Fraserburgh at Ibrox on Sunday, thanks to a Cyriel Dessers hat-trick and goals from Clinton Nsiala and Ross McCausland.

Next up are the Red Devils, whose manager Ruben Amorim called “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United” after their 3-1 defeat by Brighton on Sunday.

After taking 11 points from their first six Europa League fixtures to sit in eighth place, Philippe Clement’s side are probably assured of a play-off spot but hope to reach the last 16 without needing one, with United their next opponents before the final league phase game against Belgian outfit Union St Gilloise.

Midfielder Barron, signed from Aberdeen in the summer, is looking forward to a huge night in Manchester.

The 22-year-old said: “There shouldn’t be fear going into any game.

“You’ve got a job to do as a professional football player to go out there and play the best you can and play for the jersey.

“And that’s what we’ll go and do on Thursday.

“It’s one you dream of as a kid, just like you do pulling on the shirt.

“It’s another game so we look forward to it.

“Obviously they’re a top side. But we’re positive. We’ll look forward to the game.

“We’ve got to go and do a job on Thursday and hopefully we can go and do it.

“Obviously every game is a massive game for this club and Thursday’s another one.”

Barron had a bright start to his Rangers career but Nicolas Raskin has taken over the holding midfielder’s role in recent months.

However, the former Dons player will keep on battling away.

He said: “The manager knows what you can do.

“You’ve just got to keep doing what you’re good at and don’t forget that. I think that’s a massive thing.

“When any player comes out of the team, sometimes they forget what they’re good at and get lost in it, but it’s all to do with your mentality and making sure that you do things properly day in and day out.

“It shows the competitiveness in the squad. It’s great to see. And it’s football.

“Sometimes you’re in, sometimes you’re out and you’ve just got to deal with it. And as I say, you’ve got a job to do as a Rangers player. You’ve got to be on it every day.

“So you’ve got to train even harder. You’ve got that extra desire and it’s brilliant to have that within the group.

“That’s what you need. And that’s how you’re going to become a top, top side.

“I thought it was a professional performance from the boys on Saturday.

“We went about our work in the right way, which is a given should happen.

“We’re obviously a little bit disappointed at the little sniffs they had but that’s cup football, sometimes it happens.