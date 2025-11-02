'Coolest guy in the ground': Northern Ireland international Lee Bonis holds his nerve to net FA Cup winner for Chesterfield
Ex-Portadown and Larne ace Bonis got the only goal in the 61st minute, converting a penalty awarded when Dan Sweeney inexplicably gave the ball away just outside his area and Carl Piergianni fouled Dilan Markanday.
That was Chesterfield’s first penalty that they had been awarded in 13 months and it was enough to overcome a team who are fourth in League One and who were unbeaten at home.
Chesterfield first-team coach Gary Roberts told sister paper the Derbyshire Times that everyone connected with the squad was pleased to see Bonis get on the scoresheet.
“It had to be, didn’t it,” he joked about finally earning a penalty. “We had to get one one day and I have to say it was a stonewall penalty.
"I think everyone was nervous because we have not had one for so long.
"Lee Bonis was one of the coolest guys in the ground. It meant a lot to him. His performances have merited a goal. I am over the moon for him. He needed a goal and he deserved one for his work-rate.”