Glentoran midfielder Fuad Sule says the lack of ruthlessness in front of goal proved costly as they were beaten by Cliftonville in the BetMcLean Cup final on Sunday.

A solitary effort from Joe Gormley - his seventh in five BetMcLean Cup final deciders - proved to be the difference as the trophy made its way to north Belfast.

The Glens had several chances throughout the game - including Johnny Russell missing an open net to send the tie to penalty kicks - but failed to find a way past Lewis Ridd.

When asked about why Glentoran came up short on the day, Sule said a common theme of not scoring goals was the big factor.

Fuad Sule (left) reflected on Glentoran's loss in the BetMcLean Cup decider against Cliftonville

"Obviously there's a feeling of disappointment as it's never nice to lose a cup final," he said.

"I thought it was a good game and either team could have won it...they had chances and we had chances but it was Cliftonville's day today, so we need to take our medicine, suck it up and use it as a lesson.

"This group has only been together for eight or nine months and there have been 14 new players, so to even get here was a big deal for us.

"Listen we came second and that's the bottom line...but we will use it as fuel to finish the season strong.

"I thought it was a good game and a good one to be involved in.

"Both teams had chances...we probably had a few more clear-cut chances but we didn't take and I think that's been the story of our season.

"I think in the top-six we've scored the least goals, we've struggled to score goals this season, and defensively been decent.

"But you need to put the ball into the back of the net to win a Cup final, and if you don't, then you don't deserve to win."

Glentoran lifted the County Antrim Shield earlier in the season but were recently knocked out of the Irish Cup by Championship leaders Bangor.

It now means Premiership duty remains for Declan Devine's men as they aim to secure European football next season.

"European football is always the target for Glentoran," Sule added.

"If you can't win the league here, then you have to get the next best thing which is European football.

"We really wanted to win this cup and bring it back to the Oval, but listen, it was a first cup final for some of them boys and first game in front of 15,000.

"It's part and parcel of their experience and their development and we will use that as fuel to finish the season as strong as possible.

"The games are coming thick and fast now.

"We have another game on Wednesday and nine fixtures to finish the season as strong as possible.

"We can't use this defeat as an excuse to derail our season.