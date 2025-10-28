David Fisher: Learning off Pat Hoban has been a real advantage to this Glentoran squad
Hoban – who has been renowned for scoring goals throughout his career – added the Irish League to his CV in the summer after joining the Glens.
Whilst he has found the back of the net three times in the Premiership to date for Declan Devine’s side, the 34-year-old has also passed on his advice and guidance to the other forwards at the club – including Fisher himself.
When asked about playing and training alongside Hoban, the likeable Fisher replied: “For me personally, it's a massive, massive help.
"Obviously, he's massively experienced, scored a lot of goals, a lot, a lot of goals.
"So even whilst I've been injured, I've been able to have a look at him, his movement, everything like that.
"He may not have maybe a yard of pace or whatnot now, but his movement is excellent. His finishing and his positioning in the box is really good.
"It's a massive bonus for me and obviously all the other young boys to learn off him.”
Fisher was utilised from the bench to devastating effect last weekend as Glentoran showed their powers of recovery to beat Crusaders.
He managed to grab the winner for a 3-2 victory after the east Belfast side found themselves 2-1 down with five minutes of normal time remaining.
"It’s been a little bit of a frustrating start for me being injured in the first part of the season...but it's good to finally be back and back amongst the goals,” he added.
"The subs just injected a bit of pace, a bit of aggressiveness into the game, which we kind of needed.
"Obviously, once you go 2-1 down, you need big character to come back from that, especially being so late on as well.
"It's a massive credit to the boys for having that character to get back, but at the same time, we need to have a look at that first 60 and be like, ‘right, OK, where have we gone wrong here’?”
Competition for places in Glentoran’s final third is set to intensify as Fisher – alongside Jordan Stewart – strive to come back from injury.
This is added to the likes of Hoban, Jordan Jenkins and Charlie Pattisson.
"I personally really enjoy the competition,” he explained.
"We drive each other on and everyone's contributing as well, so it's really good to have that competition.
"Like I said, we drive each other on and that's what you need.
"The atmosphere is the best that it's ever been since I've been here – so it's really, really good. Everybody's chipping in and everybody's got a voice.
"Like I said, it's perfect at the moment, but obviously, a lot of things to work on and that but we're on the right track.
"We just need to make sure that we're putting away teams. When we go 1-0 up, make sure that we get that second, get that third. You know what I mean? We need to be more ruthless in that sort of sense.”