Oran Kearney's side remain firmly in the hunt for their first Gibson Cup since 1973-74, after coming from behind to earn a late draw against Glentoran.

The BetMcLean Cup finalists are five points adrift of leaders Larne and have played a game more than the Inver Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Jarvis insists Coleraine will be treating the last 11 matches like 'cup finals' as they hunt down the teams above them in the table.

Dean Jarvis (right) netted the last time Coleraine hosted Newry City in the Danske Bank Premiership

"After Conor McMenamin scored to make it 2-1 (on Saturday) we thought it wasn't maybe going to be our day as we had a good few chances ourselves a couple of minutes before it," he said. "But it just shows the resilience in the team.

"You saw it in those couple of games against Cliftonville, we don't stop, and we adopt a never-say-die attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm loving my time at Coleraine - the place is class.

"It's a great club and all the people around it make it what it is.

"Our focus is to try and get the three points against Newry this evening.

"We were disappointed getting a point on Saturday after being ahead but, hopefully, we get another good performance this evening and back on the wagon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the split coming up now, it's cup finals every week.

"There are going to be points dropped between all the teams.

"We just need to concentrate on getting three points ourselves and see where it takes us."

Jarvis netted the opener for the Bannsiders on Saturday - after Matthew Shevlin missed a penalty two minutes earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he bagged a goal against tonight's opponents earlier in the season when Lee Lynch also netted in a 2-0 success at The Showgrounds.

"I just saw the play developing and I snuck in round the back," he recalled. "Luckily enough it was a good ball by Josh (Carson) and I hit it well.

"You could tell the place was a bit deflated after the penalty miss so I was happy enough to score a minute or two later.

"The place lifted so I was happy enough with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad