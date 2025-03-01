After a notable win at champions-in-waiting Linfield last weekend, Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says it is vitally important that his players replicate the same standards against Portadown this afternoon.

The Bannsiders boosted their top-six credentials by earning the 2-0 win at the capital as Connor Murray struck a deadly double at Windsor Park.

Shiels’ men have been guilty of being inconsistent this season as they embark in their first campaign of full-time football and sit 8th in the table, four points behind sixth-placed Cliftonville with a game in hand on the Reds.

Portadown are one position and four points ahead of the Bannsiders in the table and Shiels remarked that the win against league leaders Linfield will be insignificant if they fail to back it up with all three points this afternoon.

"Portadown are having a really good season and have really good players,” he said.

"They have invested well into their squad so it's going to be very difficult.

"They've drawn recently at Cliftonville and beat Larne, so they are in good form and we are going to have to be at our best.

"We are going to have to equal the standards we reached last week and that's key with consistency with performance levels.

"We are very confident going into it and the belief from which we got last week should progress into Saturday.”

Shiels further explained how having a settled squad in terms of injury and suspension – bar Dean Jarvis who sits out the final game of a two-match ban this afternoon – proved to be the catalyst for the victory at Linfield.

He stated: "Away at Linfield is always tough but getting a really strong side out and trying to get some balance in the squad and a settled team has been difficult recently.

"We looked at how we could hurt them and we were delighted. We started with an intent, we were quick out of the blocks, looked the better team and had control of the whole game throughout.

"It was a fairly comfortable performance which is rare when you go to Linfield because it's normally so difficult.”

Coleraine and Portadown will play each other again at the end of the month at The Showgrounds as the fight for the top-six is set to go down to the wire as a host of clubs remain in contention to clinch the coveted place.

Ports boss Niall Currie is set to be without influential defender Lewis Mackinnon for the visit to the Ballycastle Road and said how the pressure is firmly on Coleraine to finish higher in the table than his side.

"Coleraine should be beating Portadown factually. I know where they are sitting in the league but they've put a huge expenditure in there but they're meant to beat Portadown,” he continued.

"We have maybe eight players sitting on our books who cost two of theirs, so we will keep our wee head low, stay nice and humble and we will try to do our very best.

"We do know if we are at our very best, then they will be in for a game.