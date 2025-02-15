Dean Shiels held his hands up and admitted Glentoran deserved to take all three points against his side at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday night.

Goals from Jordan Jenkins and Kodi Lyons-Foster in each half was enough for the in-form visitors to bag all three points – despite Matthew Shevlin’s late response for the Bannsiders.

Incredibly, Coleraine had two late chances to snatch an unlikely draw but Declan Devine’s men held firm to pick up a deserved victory on the north coast.

"I think Glentoran deserved to win the game if I'm being honest,” Shiels said after the full-time whistle.

"They kept asking questions - long throws, free-kicks, long balls. They looked hungrier, they landed on more second balls than us.

“We didn't really give up much in the first half but we went in 1-0 down at half-time, a free-kick that we don't pick up from.

“The first half I thought we were really poor in possession. We made a couple of adjustments and we looked a lot better in the second half, we looked more of a threat, better in and out of possession.

“I think the goals we conceded - the second goal was disappointing because we'd cleared it but we didn't get out and we get done at the back post.

“We could have given up at 2-0 but to be fair to the lads they kept going and going and we could have maybe got something from the game.”

High-spending Coleraine remained 8th in the Premiership table and Shiels admits they are going to need to pick up victories in their next six games before the league split – starting with next weekend’s trip to Linfield.

He stated: “It's been a bit stop-start.

"The last two performances have been really good, not so good tonight, but that's the season we've been having.

“It's been pretty much like the most of the season, we've been struggling for consistency and now we'll have to try and find that at the business end of the season.

“Linfield are big favourites but we've got to respond to tonight's performance.

"We know they have threats and we know they've strengthened well in January and they'll be a difficult opponent but that's the challenge we've got to meet head on.