Dean Smith: Return of star striker has given everyone a lift as Loughgall face Dungannon Swifts in the Mid-Ulster Cup final
The striker has re-joined the Villagers on a deal until the end of the campaign from parent club Larne, sparking up a reunion with a club that he helped to score 17 goals for last season.
After suffering an agonising defeat to Glentoran in the Sports Direct Premiership action on Saturday, Smith's boys turn their attentions to a Mid-Ulster Cup final assignment against Dungannon Swifts this evening, before travelling to Dollingstown in the Irish Cup.
"Benji is fit and raring to go," Smith said. "He didn't make the game against Glentoran on Saturday as his registration wasn't cleared in time.
"We know what we're getting with Benji and he's coming back to a place that he enjoys.
"We want to get a smile back on his face, his arrival has given everyone around the club a lift and we are delighted to have him here for the next three to four months."
The Mid-Ulster Cup final venue has been switched from Loughgall’s home to that of opponents Dungannon Swifts, with Smith outlining that several members of his squad will be given the chance to impress.
Despite being on the losing end to the Glens on Saturday via Joe Thomson’s late penalty for the visitors, Smith was more than impressed with his side’s endeavour and performance levels.
He stated: “We’ve used the entire squad as the competition has progressed.
"So I don’t see the need to change that.
"The important thing is to get minutes in the tank for those who need them.
"The next two games are a different focus to that of the league.
"The Irish Cup is a special feeling when you wake up for a game and we know how difficult it is going to be at Dollingstown, but our sole focus is on the Mid-Ulster Cup final.
"As a manager you sometimes spend time thinking about what your team could have done better and perhaps focus on the negatives.
"However, I can have no complaints with our boys as I thought our performance was magnificent.”
Loughgall last won the Mid-Ulster FA’s showpiece knockout prize back in 2020 by beating Glenavon.
Dungannon Swifts’ last success came in 2016.
