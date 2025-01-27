Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loughgall manager Dean Smith says the return of Benji Magee on loan has given everyone at Lakeview Park a lift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker has re-joined the Villagers on a deal until the end of the campaign from parent club Larne, sparking up a reunion with a club that he helped to score 17 goals for last season.

After suffering an agonising defeat to Glentoran in the Sports Direct Premiership action on Saturday, Smith's boys turn their attentions to a Mid-Ulster Cup final assignment against Dungannon Swifts this evening, before travelling to Dollingstown in the Irish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Benji is fit and raring to go," Smith said. "He didn't make the game against Glentoran on Saturday as his registration wasn't cleared in time.

Benji Magee (far left) sealed a return back to Loughgall on loan for the rest of the season from parent club Larne

"We know what we're getting with Benji and he's coming back to a place that he enjoys.

"We want to get a smile back on his face, his arrival has given everyone around the club a lift and we are delighted to have him here for the next three to four months."

The Mid-Ulster Cup final venue has been switched from Loughgall’s home to that of opponents Dungannon Swifts, with Smith outlining that several members of his squad will be given the chance to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being on the losing end to the Glens on Saturday via Joe Thomson’s late penalty for the visitors, Smith was more than impressed with his side’s endeavour and performance levels.

He stated: “We’ve used the entire squad as the competition has progressed.

"So I don’t see the need to change that.

"The important thing is to get minutes in the tank for those who need them.

"The next two games are a different focus to that of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Irish Cup is a special feeling when you wake up for a game and we know how difficult it is going to be at Dollingstown, but our sole focus is on the Mid-Ulster Cup final.

"As a manager you sometimes spend time thinking about what your team could have done better and perhaps focus on the negatives.

"However, I can have no complaints with our boys as I thought our performance was magnificent.”

Loughgall last won the Mid-Ulster FA’s showpiece knockout prize back in 2020 by beating Glenavon.