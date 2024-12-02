Experienced defender Ciaran Coll has penned a deal with Glentoran on an 18-month contract, with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 33-year-old will officially join the Glens from Derry City on January 1.

Coll made over 170 appearances during a successful six-year spell with the Candystripes and featured in their FAI Cup success in 2022.

Signed by Declan Devine in 2019, Coll’s versatility made him a key player at the Brandywell, consistently delivering standout performances across multiple defensive positions.

Glens boss Devine said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Ciaran to Glentoran. He’s a player I know very well from our time together at Derry City, and he brings leadership, versatility, and quality to our squad.

“Ciaran is a proven performer who has consistently delivered at the highest level, and his ability to play across the backline adds valuable depth and options. Beyond his footballing qualities, he’s a true professional who sets high standards on and off the pitch.

“His decision to join us, despite other opportunities, is a testament to his hunger and ambition. He believes in what we’re building here at Glentoran, and I have no doubt he’ll play a key role in helping us achieve our goals in the second half of the season and beyond.”

Coll will reunite with former Derry City teammate Shane McEleney, who recently joined the club, as the Glens continue to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The club has also secured long-term contracts for key players James Douglas and James Singleton.

Coll said: “When I spoke with Declan about his vision for Glentoran, his passion and ambition for the club were immediately clear. I knew straight away this was the right move for me.

“Glentoran is a club with a proud history and an incredibly passionate fanbase. I’ve already seen the togetherness and spirit within the squad, and sitting in the stands for the recent Linfield match gave me goosebumps as the fans cheered the team to victory.

“I can’t wait to step onto the pitch and experience that incredible atmosphere.