Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty has left Kilmarnock by mutual consent. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Danny Armstrong’s sweet first-time strike was the difference on Wednesday, while Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker saved Steven Fletcher’s penalty as the Rugby Park side secured an important victory to lift them up to ninth in the league.However, the Killie manager was left to bemoan the timing of Lafferty’s deadline day departure.

“It wasn’t perfect for me,” McInnes said.

“The timing was awful to be honest but it was a decision made above me, between the board and Kyle.

“Unfortunately it left us short on what we were trying to get but we move on. I really enjoyed working with Kyle and we wish him well but unfortunately for us the timing wasn’t great.

“I feel as if he’s somebody I’ll always be there for and I’ll keep the relationship with him, but unfortunately I’m no longer going to be his manager and we move on.”

Lafferty recently returned to action following a 10-game ban because of a sectarian comment he made while on international duty.

However, despite the setback of losing Lafferty – and Oli Shaw who signed for Barnsley – McInnes was delighted with the performance from his side against United, as he picked out the contributions of Kyle Vassell and Christian Doidge in particular.

He added: “Tonight the performance was everything I wanted and I thought the performance was great from the players.

“I thought my two strikers were terrific all night, other than scoring a goal which is a huge part of the job. But in terms of leading the line, they were almost faultless from that side of it.

“We just need to make sure that we carry more of a threat. That was a 1-0 game tonight and it should’ve been more for us.”

Dundee United boss Liam Fox, meanwhile, insists they will not panic despite the defeat sending them bottom.