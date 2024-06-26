Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Kane says England can be proud of topping their Euro 2024 group but insists there is “more to come” as Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side move on to the part of the tournament “where it all counts”.

Three years on from finishing as continental runners-up, the road to the Berlin final began with topping their pool in unconvincing, and at times alarming, fashion.

England opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia before draws against Denmark and Slovenia that ended with boos at the final whistle.

There is a negative mood around the team, but the five-point haul proved enough for the Euro 2020 runners-up to progress to the round of 16 as Group C winners.

“I think we can be proud of finishing top,” captain Kane said.

“It’s not easy in these major tournaments, as you’ve seen with other nations, other big nations, in the tournament already not finishing top, so we can enjoy this for sure.

“It was a tough game. I thought it was probably our best performance out of the three.

"I thought we definitely had more energy without the ball, we pressed better, we counter pressed better, which allowed us to have wave after wave.

“We just lacked a bit of magic in the final third, but that will come.

“Another good clean sheet, which we’re going to need if we want to go far in this tournament, that’s for sure, so credit to the boys for that.

“We enjoy it and move on to the next round.”

Quite how much anyone connected with England could truly enjoy Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia is debatable, regardless of it seeing them top their pool.

It was a running theme throughout the group stages and culminated in supporters jeering the team off in Cologne, while beer cups were thrown in the direction of Southgate.

Kane praised the majority of supporters for their backing.

“Yes, just to keep supporting us, really,” he told Lions’ Den when asked if he had a message for England supporters.

“Obviously there was a bit of stuff after the game yesterday but the atmosphere was incredible for 99 percent of the fans they do what they always do, they are singing and chanting, they are pushing us on and the fans back home watching in the pub or wherever, they are pushing us on and wanting us to be successful.

“You are always going to get one or two that maybe take it a bit too far but that is football, that is life, we have all been around long enough to have been a part of that.”

England now head to their last 16 game in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, with Kane confident they will be able to go up a notch in the knockout rounds again.

“I think if you look at previous tournaments for sure we started to play some of our best football in the knockout rounds,” he said.