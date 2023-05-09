Stephen Baxter's men lifted the famous trophy for the sixth time in the club's history after crushing Ballymena United in the showpiece decider at Windsor Park.

A first-half goal from Ross Clarke had the holders well on their way, with their dominance turning into further strikes after the break from Lecky, Philip Lowry and Paul Heatley to seal an emphatic 4-0 success.

Lecky's 53rd minute goal saw the striker mis-hit a rebound which inadvertently went over the head of Sky Blues 'keeper Jordan Williamson and into the net.

Adam Lecky gives the thumbs up after helping Crusaders lift the Irish Cup against Ballymena United

"I looked up and saw the 'keeper off his line," he joked.

"I tried to make a good contact but I didn't and then saw the ball sailing over the 'keeper's head.

"I can't tell you the pure elation I felt when I saw it nestle into the net.

"I think goals like that nearly feel even better when they are more or less fluked in.

"It was a crucial goal at the time and it gave us a brilliant foothold in the game then.

"I think our goals came at a good time in the game, even the one in the first-half.

"That probably allowed us to settle quicker and move the ball a bit better."

Crusaders had to dig deep to beat the Sky Blues in the 2022 final as a late strike from Josh Robinson forced extra-time, before Johnny McMurray's 120th minute winner broke Ballymena hearts.

However, Lecky insists the Hatchetmen wanted to seal the trophy this time around with a more comprehensive performance and do 'themselves justice' which they duly did.

"It's really pleasing everything clicked," he added.

"As the manager said, there was a mood in the camp during the last couple of weeks at training.

"I just felt our concentration was bang at it, training was good and sharp and the management team gave us a really good detailed breakdown of what to expect from Ballymena.

"I thought we were really well prepared this year.

"Last year we maybe just didn't do ourselves justice on the day, we were a bit nervy and cagey in our play, but it was the total opposite today.

"I thought we were really composed, and as I said, the timings of the goals really helped that as it made us settle in the first-half and then to score early in the second-half gave us the perfect platform to soak up a bit of pressure and hit them on the break and pick them off."

The 31-year-old produced a stellar performance leading the line against his former club and heaped praise on two members of the Crusaders’ midfield behind him.

"My game is holding the ball up, being as awkward as I can, making things stick, winning fouls and getting us up the pitch," he continued.

"It worked out today and sometimes it doesn't.

"I thought it worked well today, we were able to get runners off me and I felt midfield runners in terms of Jude Winchester and Philip Lowry caused them problems.