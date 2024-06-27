Ex-Glentoran ace Bobby Burns says he is 'absolutely delighted' as move to Galway United is announced
The versatile midfielder was a free agent after leaving Glentoran at the end of the season, with clubs on both sides of the border battling it out for his signature.
However, Galway United - who are currently 5th in the League of Ireland Premier Division - would be Burns' destination after several weeks of negotiations.
The 24-year-old spent four years at The Oval after signing from English side Barrow.
Burns has also represented the likes of Glenavon, Hearts, Newcastle Jets and Livingston throughout his career.
Writing on social media about the move, Burns posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Absolutely delighted to sign with Galway United FC. A huge club with ambitious plans for the future. Really looking forward to getting started."
He further outlined his appreciation for those behind-the-scenes at Glentoran.
He added: "It has been an honour to represent Glentoran for the last four seasons. A club with countless good people and volunteers. I always tried to give my best and make time to help those in the local community. Best of luck to the club for the future."
Galway are also expected to complete a deal for striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, who was also released by Glentoran at the end of the season.
Glentoran manager Declan Devine has added two bodies to his squad for the 2024/25 campaign as goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai and former Marseille youth product Wassim Aouachria have signed.
