Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Larne are set to add to their attacking options by securing the services of Benji Magee from Loughgall.

The News Letter understands the Northern Ireland U21 international is set to complete a deal at Inver Park tomorrow ahead of Larne's Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday night.

Magee scored 16 Premiership goals for Loughgall last season and his performances earned interest from the likes of Glentoran, Linfield and clubs across the water but it is champions Larne who have won the race for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magee - who was named as the NIFWA Young Player of the Year last season - is set to replace the void left by Lee Bonis who joined Dutch side ADO Den Haag.