EXCLUSIVE: Champions Larne win the race to sign Loughgall striker Benji Magee
and live on Freeview channel 276
The News Letter understands the Northern Ireland U21 international is set to complete a deal at Inver Park tomorrow ahead of Larne's Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday night.
Magee scored 16 Premiership goals for Loughgall last season and his performances earned interest from the likes of Glentoran, Linfield and clubs across the water but it is champions Larne who have won the race for his signature.
Magee - who was named as the NIFWA Young Player of the Year last season - is set to replace the void left by Lee Bonis who joined Dutch side ADO Den Haag.
The 22-year-old will become the second arrival at Larne in a matter of days after Jordan McEneff completed a move from Derry City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.