Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree (left) or Cliftonville counterpart Jim Magilton will get their hands on the Irish Cup crown today

​​Rodney McAree says it would "mean everything to me" if he can guide Dungannon Swifts to victory in today's Irish Cup final against Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams meet in the showpiece decider as the Swifts go in search of their first ever triumph in the competition, whilst Cliftonville are on the cusp of retaining the trophy for a second successive season.

Local boy McAree played and scored in Dungannon's only other appearance in the final back in 2007 but it ended in heartache as they were beaten by Linfield on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McAree is hoping to go one better this time around and bring home the trophy for everyone connected to the club.

“These moments mean a lot to me. I grew up at Dungannon, my dad was first team manager as well as bar manager," he said.

“When he was cleaning the bar, I was running around kicking footballs against walls and machines.

“I’m a supporter and feel the pain of defeats like fans do, as well as joy at success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would mean everything and having family around. My wife’s father is a big Swifts fan but can no longer come to the games. He had a season ticket and used to shout abuse at me - then I married his daughter!

“There are so many people you would love to win the Cup for."

Cliftonville banished a 44-year hoodoo to beat Linfield in last year's final and boss Jim Magilton is eager to have similar pleasant memories 12 months on.

He explained: "I love the whole occasion of waking up on cup final morning and getting the suit on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An important aspect of it are the Solitude send-offs, which are off the scale and that sets the tone.

"You have to remember then that supporters' days are set on us and our supporters love it.

"They embrace it, the noise that they bring to the occasion are such that you can't get up for it and of course you're nervous - but they are good nerves because you want your team to play well and represent themselves and the club.

"I'm more obsessed with what's happening now. It's been a different passage this year but just as difficult.