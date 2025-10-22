Football legend Iam McFaul's funeral cortege passed the statue of fellow Northern Ireland giant Bertie Peacock in a final farewell through Coleraine

The funeral cortege of former Newcastle United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper, Iam McFaul, passes a statue of fellow Northern Ireland international, Bertie Peacock in Coleraine. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Goalkeeping legend Iam McFaul was laid to rest yesterday, his cortege passing the statue of another giant of the Northern Irish game.

​Born William McFaul in 1943, he was capped for Northern Ireland six times and played for Linfield in the first half of the 1960s before leaving for a nine-year stint at Newcastle United – famously signed by United after conceding seven goals during their a friendly match with the Blues.

Known for his agility, he made daredevil saves that often incurred minor injuries.

Retiring from the pitch in the mid-1970s at the young age of 31, he became a successful manager and coach.