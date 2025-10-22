Football legend Iam McFaul's funeral cortege passed the statue of fellow Northern Ireland giant Bertie Peacock in a final farewell through Coleraine
Born William McFaul in 1943, he was capped for Northern Ireland six times and played for Linfield in the first half of the 1960s before leaving for a nine-year stint at Newcastle United – famously signed by United after conceding seven goals during their a friendly match with the Blues.
Known for his agility, he made daredevil saves that often incurred minor injuries.
Retiring from the pitch in the mid-1970s at the young age of 31, he became a successful manager and coach.
At his funeral yesterday, mourners followed his hearse through the streets of Coleraine, passing a statue of fellow Northern Ireland international, defender Bertie Peacock.