Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King was proud as punch as his side picked up their point at the Coleraine Showgrounds in 15 years after a 1-1 draw.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

“I’m proud as hell of my players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King was thrilled to pick up their first point at the Coleraine Showgrounds in 15 years

“We haven’t got a point here in 15 years, so that is a massive point and statement for my football club.

“We’ve come to Coleraine on the last 13 occasions and haven’t got a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year we came here and put in a real effort and were frustrated to not get anything.

“Today, I thought to a man my lads gave everything and we’ve seen it out.

“It wasn’t pretty but they gave me absolutely everything.

PERFECT START:

“I told Reece to hit the target and work the goalkeeper but he hasn’t seen it to be honest with you as the ball flew into the top corner.

“It was an amazing strike and I hope it’s played all around the world because that’s special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He tries to do that every night in training but he’s been a really important player for me.

“He’s got a really bad ankle and he’s been turning up every week to make himself available.

“He deserves massive credit for that and the headlines for that goal today.

SOAK UP PRESSURE AND COUNTER:

“It’s a poor to concede.

“If someone puts the ball into the top corner, you can accept that but the cross should have been stopped and when the ball lands at Davy’s feet, he’s not going to miss it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we defended really well, I thought our shape was good and we limited them to really little.

“They’re a top class team and Cameron Stewart was denied a header from a world-class save from Gareth Deane, which could have put us 2-0 up at half-time.

“But for us to come here having not registered a point in 15 years, sends out a massive statement.

CAMERON STEWART DISMISSAL:

“I thought Cameron was outstanding today as that was his first game in a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I threw Cameron up top to try and get a winner and he’s been wrestling with Kieran Farren.

“With that, he’s clipped Deane and the linesman has told Steven Gregg that he’s went with full force and it’s a red card.

“I hope he’s right because I haven’t seen it as Cameron now misses the County Antrim Shield semi-final.

“It’s a huge game for the football club and he fully deserves to play in a game of that magnitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the referee has made that call because of what the linesman has said – it has to be right.

“Coleraine players and my players are telling me it’s not right, so I’ll have a look at it and see.

“I hope he doesn’t miss a massive semi-final because we haven’t been in a big final for ten years.