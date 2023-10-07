Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle on the Ballycastle Road:

REGRET NOT TAKING CHANCES:

"We should have been out of sight in the first half.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell pictured during today's clash at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"If you get half a dozen good chances and you don't put them away it's going to come back to haunt you and ultimately that happened.

"It was a great start for us. We were well in control and defensively we were well organised.

"We did everything we had planned and dealt with the threats we knew Coleraine would pose and the opportunities that we felt we could expose, which I felt we did bar putting the ball in the net.

CONCEDING JUST BEFORE HALF-TIME:

"The free kick we conceded was disappointing because it came on the stroke of half time.

"If we could have gone in 1-0 up at the break ultimately it could have been a different game in the second half as they would have had to come on to us a bit more.

"Even at that, when it went 2-1 we still created two very good chances. it's really hard to take when you;re coming away with half a dozen really, really good chances, and if we had been clinical we could have been three or four ahead at half time.

CONFIDENCE FROM FIRST-HALF PERFORMANCE:

"The disappointment is that we haven't been able to put two 45 minute performances together for a complete game of football as of yet in our first two games.

"However, I suppose we have to take confidence in what we've done in possession and what we've done in the final third bar the goals.

"The goals we concede, I've spoken to the players about it, it's fine details, it's 1v1 duels and poor decisions at poor times which are costing us at this moment in time.

"We're not under any illusion that we're going to come in here and wave a magic wand.

"We're coming into a team that has won two games out of nine. We obviously have to rebuild confidence, and I suppose we're trying to rebuild and shape them in a way we think we can get results.

"The minimum requirement is hard work and trying to stay in games of football, we've done that in the last two weeks up until half time, we just haven't been able to see it out.