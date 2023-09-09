Watch more videos on Shots!

Here is what he had to say after the game.

Preparations getting to Coleraine

"Logistically this was the toughest tie of the draw for us.

Hamilton Academical manager John Rankin pictured during today's match at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"As soon as it came out it wasn't one I fancied as I knew it was going to be really, really tough.

"We were up at 5am this morning then the flight was delayed which led to the kick-off being delayed.

"At one point we were thinking, do we need to let them know that the game is maybe going to be off.

"But I think we had a duty to the supporters to put on a performance because they travelled in numbers to be here.

"There must have been about 250-300 fans here, so we're delighted for them to have come this distance and get into the next round.

"So the day didn't start well, but it certainly finished well.

"I thought the boys got better the longer the game went on.

Limiting Coleraine’s pressure when the score was 2-1 in your favour

"Coleraine were always going to dominate spells of the game.

"They are a decent side and we've had them watched three or four times.

"As I say we knew they would dominate periods so it was a case of us trying to weather that storm.

"The goals came at the right time for us today to get ourselves in front albeit in my opinion we conceded a sloppy goal.

"We got back in front at a good time at the start of the second half.

"It was then a case of if we could be disciplined, retain our shape and make sure the distance between our lines is good.

"It was and that's another side we need to see at times.

"We got the third and probably should have got a fourth before the end.

"The main thing is we're in the next round of the cup and I saw a different side to my players today one being there was a determination to overcome adversity and they certainly did that.

Performance of goalkeeper Jamie Smith

"It was a massive moment. We saw it last year Ryan Fulton basically won it for us single handedly with numerous saves.

"Jamie stood up at various stages of the game today with some quality to keep the ball out.

"I felt we switched off defensively after the first phase last week, but our defenders were switched on today for the second phase.

"A goalkeeper is only as good as the lines in front of him. I thought we worked really well as a unit today, but Jamie pulled off a great save at a good time for us.

Appreciation for travelling support

"The fans turned out in their numbers and we're sorry the kick-off was delayed, there was nothing else we could do.

"My reasoning for asking for the delay was so we could prepare properly as we had been up since 5am and hadn't eaten so we had to stop off at a hotel here to get the players food.

"I think the fans will sympathise with that. I apologise to them but at the same time I thank them for their backing today.

"They have made a day of it and probably a night and a weekend of it too.

"I'm delighted for them, it was a tough season for them last season and obviously the cup gave them a bit of joy.