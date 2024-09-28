Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield manager David Healy highlighted the importance of his side scoring when on top after a 3-0 success against Coleraine.

Here’s what he had to say on the win at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS:

"I think for large periods of the game that is probably as best as we've played.

Linfield manager David Healy (centre) reflected on today's 3-0 win at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In the first half we put pressure on and put a bit of a squeeze on because we knew the way Coleraine would want to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got a bit of joy and credit to the players. We were ruthless when we needed to be.

"It's as good as we've been down here. But again we won 3-0 here early last season then lost 3-0 later in the season, so it's one of those venues

where you certainly need to keep your wits about you especially in the second half even with being 3-0 up.

TAKING CHANCES:

"It's important you get your goals when you are on top. There were times last week against Carrick when we weren't quite at it but we found a way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coleraine have really good players and I've no doubt that once they gel and find their rhythm they will be fine. The full-time side of things does take that bit longer. I've been there and I know the transition can be a challenge.

"With the players they have and the ability they have I've no doubt they will be much better in the next couple of months once everybody assesses the league having played everyone once.

COLERAINE HITTING THE POST AND THEN MAKING IT 3-0:

"I couldn't believe that chance from Shevlin didn't go in. Credit to Shieldsy and I think Scot Whiteside, they got their bodies in there.

"It was important we found a way to keep them out and keep it 2-0 as they were shooting down into the Railway End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad