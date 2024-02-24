Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"Absolutely delighted to win.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney pictured at the Newry Showgrounds

"I said a few times where you're looking for that bit of momentum in the season and there's been plenty of times where we've picked up a victory and haven't followed it up the following week.

"The big push this week was to make sure we did that.

NEVER AN EASY PLACE TO GO:

"It is always really difficult.

"I said to the players before the game that you can't not get up for the Friday night game at Linfield with the huge crowd under the lights and the adrenaline that fuels it.

"On the day we don't need floodlights, the pitch is really good compared to the last two times we've visited here where it looked bobbly and dry, and obviously we're not going to have the same crowd that we had for the Linfield game.

"So, that was the big warning before the game that the Linfield one is the easy one which takes care of itself, but the important thing is that we generate our own atmosphere today.

"I thought how we started the game, and in particular our first-half performance, the only negative was that we should have been more ahead at half-time.

"In the second-half, we didn't have any scares at our end and we probably could have added a couple of goals but sometimes it's nice to win 2-0 and show that ugly side of doing it.

TWO FAMILIAR GOALSCORERS:

"They were both cracking goals for us.

"Conor's in particular he's drifted off the line into a lovely area and Jamie Glackin has spotted him and to be fair it's a great strike.

"We watch him do that all the time and it's been a frustration where you sometimes don't see as many as those on a Saturday.

"This season he's beginning to deliver those moments more and more which is great.