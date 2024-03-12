Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old netted his first hat-trick in senior football last weekend as his treble helped the Lurgan Blues seal a 4-0 home win against Dungannon Swifts in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Matthew Snoddy’s fine effort from the edge of Dungannon’s box added Glenavon's fourth to ensure Stephen McDonnell’s men ended their winless run of eight matches across all competitions.

Lotefa is the first Glenavon player to notch a hat-trick since Adam Foley in 2017 and he hopes to keep finding the back of the net during his tenure at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon striker Lido Lotefa celebrates after finding the back of the net in last weekend's success against Dungannon Swifts

"It's a great feeling as it's my first ever hat-trick and it's going to stay with me for life," he said passionately after the game.

"I'm just grateful that I did get it because I've come close before but to get over the line is a bonus.

"I think I scored twice on two occasions when playing in Norway so this is my first professional one, so it always means more.

"Of course, I love to score goals and that's why I'm here but I always put the team first.

"We've had a tough run and you can see that in the results that we haven't been picking up many points.

"Winning today is a big bonus for us and I was thinking about just winning, I wasn't even thinking about the goals because I know they'll come.

"I was just thinking about getting three points but to get the three goals is a bonus.

"I'm just here to cause havoc as I see myself as a menace.

"I just wanted to play and pick the best possible option for myself. I have signed for six months here but I feel I can do a lot in that time.

"I feel like I can put myself on the map in terms of the League of Ireland or up here. Hopefully, it takes me a long way."

Lotefa – who played in Norway at Florø SK – says that current Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell is one of the best managers he has worked under and that travelling up to Lurgan from Dublin hasn’t be an inconvenience.

He explained: "I've loved every minute of my time at Glenavon.

"The lads have helped me settle in and I feel like we're a family, so I love it here.

"Stephen is one of the best I've worked with.

"Personally, I'm a man-management type person as I like to have a relationship with the coach because it gives me that extra 10% and he's been there to help me.

"I just want to make him and my team-mates proud and put in a performance for the fans as that's what it's all about.

"It's handy as I travel up with a few lads and it makes the drive easier and you don't think about it.

"Training is always fun so I've no problem with it.

"I want to finish strong and I've got a little target for myself which I won't say.