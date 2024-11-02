Glentoran goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai says the east Belfast side need to have the mindset of “killers” when leading games of football.

The 27-year-old made the comments after Declan Devine’s troops have dropped five points from leading positions in their last two Premiership encounters.

The first occurred after having led Carrick Rangers by a solitary goal before ending up drawing 1-1, whilst last weekend, Matthew Shevlin’s quickfire double helped Coleraine come from behind to beat a shell-shocked Glentoran at The Showgrounds.

With the unpredictable nature of the Premiership campaign so far in terms of results, Gyollai highlighted the importance of consistent results and picking up as many points as possible.

"We were all over Coleraine in the first-half but we didn’t do the things in the second-half that originally brought us all that joy,” he reflected.

"It felt like we wanted to protect the 1-0 lead rather than making it 2 or 3-0 but it’s something we’ve addressed and worked on this week.

"We need to have the mindset of being killers in terms of scoring goals instead of protecting what we have and then finding ourselves under pressure.

“The league is so competitive this season and we feel we’ve dropped five points in the last two weeks, which is frustrating.

"Luckily, the teams above us seem to lose when we lose, so we haven’t been cut adrift but it’s important we show a consistent run of form.

"I think the team that goes seven, eight or nine games unbeaten can run away with the title and that needs to be us.”

Gyollai, who has experience playing in England and featuring for his native Hungary at under-age level, joined Glentoran in the summer after being ruled out for a year with an ACL injury.

Ahead of today’s home clash against Larne, Gyollai stated how he has been impressed with the Inver Reds’ historic qualification for the Conference League group stage.

Tiernan Lynch’s men come into the game after losing their third Premiership game of the season last weekend at Portadown.

Gyollai explained: "Larne’s progress in Europe is very positive for Northern Ireland football and it shows the quality teams have here – including ourselves.

"We have big aims to qualify for Europe next season whether that is via the league or the Irish Cup, then who knows if we can go on a run like Larne did.

"I’m enjoying my time in the Irish League so far, it’s a competitive division and all the teams have a good following.

"It’s good to play against different styles of football and Glentoran have a great away support which has been brilliant for us.

"I haven’t had any problems with my knee since my ACL injury and I had a good year with rehab, although I wasn’t contracted to a club.

"I suppose that then gave me the freedom and I wasn’t rushed into making a comeback. Thankfully, I had a good support network around me and that gave me a good foundation to build on.