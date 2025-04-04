Marcus Kane says Glentoran will focus on themselves as Linfield prepare to lift the Gibson Cup

As Linfield prepare for a title party at Windsor Park on Saturday – Glentoran captain Marcus Kane is hoping that they can inflict a bit of a dampener on their rivals’ big occasion.

Linfield will lift their 57th league championship in the club’s history this weekend after it was secured several weeks ago following a consistent and ruthless campaign by David Healy’s men.

The title lift will be put on hold prior to that, however, as ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran visit the National Stadium as they aim to strengthen their grip on second place, which will secure automatic European qualification for next season.

Despite the big build-up to Linfield getting their hands on the Gibson Cup, Glens skipper Kane says the men from east Belfast are solely focussed on picking up another big result in their quest to finish runners-up.

He said: "Performances go out the window really at this stage. We said coming into Tuesday night that we had five cup finals left.

"It's all eyes on Linfield now on Saturday and we'll not look past that. We spoke before the Coleraine game that you have to keep pushing forward in the split; you can't stand still or else you get caught.

"Any match we go to play our focus is only on getting the three points.

"Whatever goes on after that is out of our hands. We just have to focus on picking up the points so we can climb higher up the table and edge further away from the people behind us.

"For us we always say the next game is the most important one. Big Two games are always important and at that time it is the most important game of the season.

"It will be a good atmosphere and we like going there and playing there, hopefully we can get the points we want to keep pushing up the table.

"We won't be focusing too much on the teams around us, we just have to worry about our own points tally."

Glentoran moved two points clear in the battle for second as they edged out Coleraine at The Oval, whilst nearest challengers Larne drew 1-1 away at Dungannon Swifts.

Declan Devine’s men weren’t at their fluent best against the Bannsiders in the second-half, but ultimately, got the job done as Charles Dunne’s early own goal was added by Dylan Connolly’s low strike after the break.

On that victory, Kane stated: "It was a massive result and probably more for the fans as it's potentially our last game at The Oval this season so it was important that we signed off with three points.

"Performance wise in the first half I thought we played really exciting football, created loads of chances and it wouldn't have flattered us if we had gone in three or four up at the break.

"For us it's been about getting back to basics and shutting up shop is a thing you need to be good at in this league.

"It was about putting your body on the line with headers and blocks and doing whatever you needed to do to stop the ball going in the net.