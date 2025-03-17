Joe Thomson has labelled Glentoran's match against Larne this evening as "a real six-pointer" as the midfielder aims to get one over his former club.

The Scotsman made the switch to The Oval from Larne in the recent January transfer window and has scored three times in seven appearances in all competitions.

The Glens currently sit second in the table, three points ahead of third-placed Larne. A victory would open up a six-point gap to the reigning champions, while defeat would see Larne draw level with Declan Devine’s side in the race for automatic European qualification.

With that in mind, Thomson knows the importance of picking up a positive result to create a gap on the teams below them.

He said: "This is a massive game – a real six-pointer. We’re three points ahead of Larne and we want to deliver a statement result to extend that gap to six.

"If we don’t, we’re level on points and with teams like Dungannon Swifts pushing hard behind us, that’s not a position we want to be in.

"As a squad, we’re fully aware that the last couple of results haven’t been good enough. We should have won against Glenavon and the draw against Carrick was frustrating. We know what we need to do and that starts on Tuesday night.

"Larne are a top side - I know that first-hand from my time there. They’ve won back-to-back titles for a reason and they’ll come here believing they can get a result.

"But we have real quality in our squad and we’re hurting after the last series of results. We’re determined to put that right and get back to winning ways on Tuesday night."

Tuesday night marks the fourth meeting between the sides this season. Larne have held the upper hand in the league, recording 2-0 victories at Inver Park in September and The BetMcLean Oval in November.

However, Glentoran edged a thrilling Co Antrim Shield final in January with a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout victory at Seaview. The win saw Declan Devine lift his first trophy as Glens boss and ended the club’s five-year wait for silverware.

When asked to summarise his first few months in east Belfast, Thomson stated: “Since I arrived at Glentoran, the games have been relentless and unfortunately, I’ve had to miss a couple through suspension and injury. But I feel great here. Glentoran is everything I hoped it would be – a massive club with a passionate fanbase, a brilliant dressing room and a top-class coaching staff.

"I’ve settled in really well. From day one, the fans, staff and players have made me feel at home. We’ve got a fantastic squad and the coaching staff – Declan, Paddy, Tim and Elliott have been outstanding with me since I arrived. You can see the ambition in this club and I’m excited to be part of that journey.