Harry Kane believes England’s 5-0 statement victory over Serbia can be the starting point for World Cup glory.

The Euro 2024 runners-up lit the blue touch paper to Thomas Tuchel’s reign with a night to remember in Belgrade, with goals from Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford firing them to within touching distance of qualification for next summer’s tournament in North America.

While England had won all four previous qualifying games under Tuchel, it had generally been underwhelming, especially as they laboured to 1-0 and 2-0 wins over minnows Andorra.

But everything came together in a match which was supposed to represent their toughest mission of the qualifying campaign and got Kane excited.

“That is almost as good as it gets, just the manner and what it meant for the group if we didn’t win,” he said.

“Coming to a real hostile place and playing like that, clean sheet, five goals, rarely under threat. Credit to the boys, we made that game look easy.

“We can use it as a template for many more performances like that.

“Everyone knew it was going to be a tough game and inside the walls we created a togetherness and it’s us against whoever we play, wherever we play.

“It’s been a great week, the energy has been high, the motivation has been high.

“The togetherness is starting to come and nights like this will only help, building up to the summer.”

Kane got the night off to a great start with a first-half header which took his tally to 74 goals in 108 caps – as he moved clear of Sir Bobby Moore in the all-time appearance list.

At 32, Kane knows he is probably heading towards his last World Cup and is determined to savour every moment he has left in an England shirt.

“Sometimes it is hard to process,” he said. “I handed Djed his first cap there and I actually got a little bit emotional because I know how hard he worked and I can remember what it was like for me to get my first cap.

“So I cherish every moment in an England shirt. I know it is not going to last forever so I am trying to lap it all up.

“But I feel good, I felt like not just me but the whole team played well.