Rory Hale has tipped his brother Ronan to make a mark on the international stage with Northern Ireland if the opportunity arises for the striker.

Ronan has made a blistering start to life at Scottish club Ross County as he has netted five times since his move from Cliftonville.

The 25-year-old, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level, has begun the process of switching his international allegiance to Northern Ireland.

Before the double-header against Luxembourg and Bulgaria earlier this month, Michael O'Neill confirmed that Ronan is "very willing" to be a part of his Northern Ireland squad when clearance is completed.

Ronan Hale has netted five times for Ross County since his move from Cliftonville

Brother Rory, who has recently returned from injury for Cliftonville, says his younger sibling deserves immense credit for all his hard work and his sole focus is impressing for the Staggies.

"He's doing alright! He's settled in nicely and he's just waiting for the family to come over next month," he said.

"It's probably doing him the world of good that he's focusing on the football whilst he's over there at the minute.

"He’s started like a house on fire.

"He's worked hard over the last four or five years to get back and have a real crack at professional football.

"He deserves everything that's coming his way.

"He just needs to keep scoring goals and see where it takes him.

"I don't think that's the first thing on his mind at the minute (NI call-up) but I think if the opportunity does come up and he's scoring goals, then why not?

"It's an opportunity he probably couldn't turn down."

Ronan left full-time football at Larne to move to Cliftonville in May 2022 and scored as the Reds lifted the Irish Cup back in May.

Rory said that whilst not many players would have made the same move, his brother is now reaping the rewards for "believing in himself".

He stated: "A couple of years ago Ronan took a big chance to leave full-time Larne and go to Cliftonville.

"Probably eight or nine times out of 10 that doesn't work out for players to leave that type of environment.

"It just shows you what you can do when you work hard and believe in yourself.