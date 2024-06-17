Graeme Souness (left), Kenny Dalglish (centre) and Alan Hansen (right). Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has provided a positive update on the health of ex-team-mate Alan Hansen

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has provided a positive update on the health of ex-team-mate Alan Hansen.

A statement from the Reds just over a week ago said Hansen was seriously ill in hospital.

However, Souness, a team-mate of Hansen’s for club and Scotland, told talkSPORT: “I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous so I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet, his wife, and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number.

“I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was big Al.

“I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone.

“He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the mickey out of me.