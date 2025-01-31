Coleraine have completed the signing of Declan McManus from TNS for an undisclosed fee

Coleraine have continued to bolster their squad with high-profile signings after announcing the capture of Declan McManus from Welsh club The New Saints (TNS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders say the striker has joined the club on a multi-year deal after agreeing an undisclosed fee with the reigning Welsh champions.

McManus, who has played the majority of his career in his native Scotland with the likes of Aberdeen, Ross County and Greenock Morton, hit the goal trail on a regular basis at TNS, where he won three successive Welsh Premier titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His eye for goal saw the striker winning the Golden Boot in successive seasons at TNS, whilst also helping the club become the first side playing in the Welsh league system to qualify for the group or league stage of any European competition after reaching the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

However, the former Scotland U21 international, will now help spearhead a front line that already consists of Matthew Shevlin, Jamie McGonigle and Rhyss Campbell at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels played with McManus at Dunfermline Athletic and voiced how the 30-year-old can help bring qualities to his squad.

He said: "I know his qualities and what he can offer. First of all, he's a good person, he's a good lad off the pitch, has a great attitude and he will fit in well with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Secondly, he's a good player and his goalscoring record in the last few years have been unbelievable.

"If we are going to be successful moving forward, we need a big squad and competition for places.

"Declan is a pure goalscorer and they are worth their weight in gold."

Coleraine – who face Dungannon Swifts in the Irish Cup on Saturday – have already captured Paddy Burns, Levi Ives and Ronan Doherty during the window.