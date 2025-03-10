'Historic and ambitious' transfer as Linfield add Spanish signing with Motherwell and Oxford as past clubs

Published 10th Mar 2025, 18:19 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
Linfield have bolstered their midfield options by announcing the signing of Spanish ace Alejandro Rodríguez Gorrín until the end of the 2025/2026 season, subject to international clearance.

Commonly known as Alex Rodríguez, the 31-year-old arrives at Windsor Park after spells at Motherwell, Oxford United, and Forest Green Rovers, as well as stints in Portugal, Australia and Romania.

Speaking about the move on Linfield's official website, Rodríguez expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead. “I’m excited to join Linfield and be part of such a historic and ambitious club. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team’s success on and off the pitch for the last seven games.”

Linfield boss David Healy also shared his delight about the signing. “Alex is a fantastic addition to our squad. His experience, leadership, and quality in midfield will be a huge asset for us as we push on this season.

Linfield have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodríguez Gorrín. (Photo: Linfield FC)placeholder image
"He has been training with us over the past few weeks and has already begun to settle into the squad. I am thrilled to welcome him to the club for the rest of this season and next.”

Linfield - who are 19 points clear at the summit of the Premiership - host Glenavon on Saturday afternoon.

