Dylan Connolly is mobbed by his Glentoran team-mates after his goal against Coleraine

A fast and aggressive start was the catalyst in Glentoran's home victory against Coleraine, said boss Declan Devine as his side recorded a 2-1 success over the Bannsiders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An own goal by Charles Dunne presented Glentoran with the lead with just three minutes on the clock, and they then had 'keeper Daniel Gyollai to thank as he saved Matthew Shevlin's penalty before the interval.

Coleraine then had a few chances at the start of the second-half but Glentoran hit the decisive blow at the other end when Dylan Connolly netted with his first touch of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bannsiders did pull a consolation goal back in stoppage time through another penalty - this time converted by Declan McManus - but the Glens held on to move two points clear in second.

On the victory, Devine said: "I was really pleased with our start.

"We were really aggressive in our attacking play and David Fisher hit the post and we had a really big chance after that.

"I was really pleased with the start but there was a lot of anxiety towards the end because of recent form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coleraine have probably been the in-form team over recent weeks, so it's a real ding-dong game.

"But I thought the players were really honest and aggressive in their approach.

"I thought our captain (Marcus Kane) was outstanding and thankfully our goalkeeper saved one of the two penalties.”

Devine paid special praise to match-winner Connolly who was used from the bench with devastating effect.

"Dylan is a top player,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been saying that he's been playing for almost two years on the spin and hasn't really had a break.

"His game time over recent weeks means we have to be careful as he's near running on empty.

"But he's energetic, there's nobody better for me and I'm delighted he was able to get the winner.

"The most pleasing aspect was how we were able to defend as a group and how solid we stayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't fault any of the players as they showed huge character after a few poor results.”

Coleraine chief Dean Shiels bemoaned missed chances between Glentoran’s two goals as his side lost for the first time in seven Premiership contests.

He stated: "I think we did create moments.

"We played all the second-half in Glentoran's half, we tried to work it, we tried to play diagonals, tried to play through and we tried to play around them.

"It seemed that it just wouldn't drop for us and there were so many nearly moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though we conceded two goals, they didn't have any chances in the game and we came away with nothing.

"I can't ask for any more from the players to be honest.”

The loss was further compounded with full-back Levi Ives going off with a shoulder injury.