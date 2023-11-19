Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree admits climbing off the bottom of the table is a psychological boost for his players.

The Swifts moved from the base of the Premiership standings up to 10th as they swept to a convincing 4-1 win at home to Newry City.

McAree's charges took the lead after just six minutes when Matthew Lusty fired into the bottom corner after being picked out by Cathal McGinity.

Things would get even better for the hosts as Thomas Galvin hit a quick-fire double on 28 and 35 minutes to give Dungannon a convincing 3-0 lead.

Matthew Lusty celebrates opening the scoring for Dungannon Swifts against Newry City at Stangmore Park

The visitors would give themselves a lifeline as Dean Curry inadvertently put the ball into his own net just before the half-time whistle.

However, the Swifts would put the result beyond doubt on 68 minutes as substitute Ethan Devine arrowed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

"Psychologically, it's nice," said McAree about climbing two places up the table.

"It's not good and hard to look at when you're sitting at the bottom of the table.

"We don't want to sit at the bottom of the table.

"We believe we have a squad that's capable of finishing above the bottom two, so it's up to the players to go out and deliver that and us as staff to put the belief and drive into them.

"Today was about nothing else other than three points.

"We have to win more games than what we have done.

"I've said that we aren't that far away but people begin to think you're a little bit deluded.

"But we've conceded poor goals and we've conceded another poor one today.

"We invite Newry back into the game before half-time which is the only disappointing aspect of the performance.

"But I thought we showed a togetherness, a determination and we showed an energy that we wanted to win a game of football which is important.

"The players in the changing room needed it and it's great to see them get their reward."

After Newry looked like making the game 3-2 in the early stages of the second-half, McAree was relieved to see Devine’s devastating impact off the bench.

"We spoke at half-time about the importance of who was going to score the next goal,” he added.

"If we scored the next one then the game was over.

"We challenged the players because we've did well in the first-half of matches recently but then capitulated in the second-half.

"We challenged them to win the second-half and not think about losing it or making it tight, so fair play to them for that.

"We went 1-0 up early doors and then missed a few great opportunities.

"We had to go capitalise on our dominance and go in at half-time at least two or three goals in front.

"I thought our performance deserved that albeit we gifted Newry a couple of half chances in the first-half.