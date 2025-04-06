Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After watching his side move up to fourth in the Premiership standings, Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says he always believed his squad would kick on after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

The Bannsiders looked like missing out on finishing in the top-six at one stage but a fine run of results since the turn of the year has seen Shiels’ men quickly climb the table.

They moved up two places at the weekend as they came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine made a blistering start to proceedings by taking the lead inside just six minutes as Jack Scott closed down Caolan Marron’s clearance and slotted the ball under the body of Declan Dunne, before doubling the advantage soon after when Dean Jarvis steered home from Jamie Glackin’s corner kick.

Jamie Glackin celebrates his winner for Coleraine against Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds

However, the visitors grew into the game and gave themselves a lifeline midway through the first-half as John McGovern’s curling effort left Rory Brown rooted to the spot.

The Swifts then found an equaliser on the hour mark as Leo Alves’ cross to the back post was headed into the net by Adam Glenny, with the Swifts then going close through substitutes Tomas Galvin and Brandon Bermingham.

But Coleraine bagged the points against the run of the play at the death as Glackin let fly from distance which left Dunne with no chance.

"I had no doubts about the group whatsoever,” he said.

"We had to stick to the process in regards to we were playing catch up because we had the transformation in the summer and we were never going to hit the ground running.

"We had to bed new players in and we've gradually got there.

"I think we've gone from 8th to 4th really quickly in regards to the momentum we have and the process which the players always believed in.

"Now we are fourth...we can keep looking up the way.”

Glackin’s goal was his seventh Premiership goal of the campaign and Shiels says he sees those moments of brilliance from him all the time in training.

He explained: “I see him do it every day and it’s effortless for him.

"He’s got that quality and he’s a player I really like. When he’s at the top of his game, he gets us playing so much.

"There have been so many winners like that recently for us; Declan McManus vs Glenavon and people digging in for us in big moments.

"That’s where we need our big players to show up and Glacks is definitely a big player for us.”

Larne are up next for Coleraine as the Inver Reds make the trip to the Coleraine Showgrounds – with Shiels hoping his men can close the gap on the teams above them.

"Three points would put us one away from Larne,” he continued.

"It's crazy that we are only five points off second again.

"We want to keep trying to finish the season as high as we can.

"We had a lot of players who were battered and bruised...we had to take about five changes.